James Lawson VenableOctober 8, 1932 - November 14, 2020Mr. James Lawson Venable, 88, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born on October 8, 1932, in Charlotte County, Va., to the late Emmanuel and Nannie Louise Haskins Venable.He was preceded in death by two brothers, the Rev. Wyatt T. Venable Sr. and Emmanuel (Fetch) Venable.Survivors include his wife, Elvin Jackson Venable of Charlotte Courthouse, Va.; four children, Pamela Terry of Orlando, Fla., Rita Lee of Charlotte Courthouse, Va., Roger Venable of Valley Stream, N.Y., and Joyce "Michelle" Venable of Charlotte Courthouse, Va.; two brothers, the Rev. William Venable (Florine) and Anthony Haskins; two sisters-in-law, Minerva Venable and Linda Watkins; great-uncles, Thomas and Walter Venable; special niece, Connie Venable Smith (Steven); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and and host of nieces, nephews cousins and other relatives and friends.Interment will be held in the Amelia Veterans Cemetery, Amelia, Va. A public viewing will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. at Serenity. The graveside service will be held at a later date.Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.