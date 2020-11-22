Menu
John Francis Cocuzza
1927 - 2020
1927
2020
August 2, 1927 - November 13, 2020

John Francis Cocuzza, 93, of Roanoke, formerly of Moneta, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Audrey Ann Cocuzza.

Born in New York City on August 2, 1927, John was a son of the late John Cocuzza and the late Mary Cocuzza. John was also predeceased by a brother, Robert Cocuzza.

John is survived by his daughters, Dr. Carol Ann Wray (David) and Joan Marie Beck (Brian); grandchildren, Christopher Reichel, Kathryn Andreae, Justin Beck, and Megan Beck; brother, Richard Cocuzza (Judy); and sister-in-law, Muriel Cocuzza.

John graduated from New York Maritime Academy in 1945 with a commission in the US Navy as Ensign and then served as a lieutenant Commander in the Merchant Marine from 1945 -1955. During that time he received his BSME from New York Maritime College. He later pursued a career with National Standard Company as an engineer, and subsequently earned his MBA from Michigan State University in 1973. He was a member of Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta. Some of John's favorite things to do were to fish, swim and spend time with the family.

Due to COVID19, no memorial service will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemont Drive, Moneta, VA 24121.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Roanoke, is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
When I worked at Brandon Oaks John drove himself down to the front lobby to see me every single day. He always made it a point to stop and talk to me. He once told me about the rose bushes he planted for his wife. He was always so sweet and he will never be forgotten. My condolences go to his daughter and family. Prayers for you all. God Bless you.
Chelsie
November 20, 2020