Morris Adrian Egre
November 15, 2020
Morris Adrian Egre, also known as "MoMo" to the grandchildren, and "Mo" to friends, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the age of 77. He was currently residing in Roanoke, Virginia, with his third wife, Cheryl, to whom he referred as the "love of his life." He was born and raised in Madison, Wisconsin and attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison, receiving an M.B.A. from the Graduate School of Business Administration and a B.S. from the School of Engineering.
He served in the United States Army as a 1st Lieutenant reporting to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, followed by active duty in Vietnam. He was a decorated Vietnam veteran, receiving a Bronze Star and other commendation medals.
After his military service, he was hired by the U.S. Department of Justice, Washington, D.C., as a personnel administrator from 1972 until 1977. When he heard of an opening with the Office of the U.S. Attorney in San Diego, California, he jumped at the chance. He was the executive officer from 1977 until 2005, when he retired and moved to Roanoke, Virginia to marry Cheryl.
In 1998, he was the recipient of the U.S. Vice President's Hammer Award, serving as part of a team of federal employees who made significant contributions in support of reinventing government principles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Millard Adrian and Violet Maass Egre; grandparents, Hilda and Stephen Egre; aunt, Gladys Maass; uncles, Julian Egre and Burdett Egre; and mother-in-law, June B. Morris.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Morris Egre; daughter, Lindey Egre Malone and husband, Matthew; son, Christopher John Adrian Egre and wife, Carol Egre; step daughter, Amy Keister Cooper and husband, David Cooper; grandchildren, Mark Malone and Molly Malone; step grandchildren, Kailynne Keister, Brycen Keister, Lindsey Ballsmider Schmekes and husband, Alexander, Stevie Ballsmider, Sydney Cooper, Connor Cooper, and Aiden Cooper; sister-in-law, Betty Morris (Jim Calhoun); brother-in-law, John Morris and wife, Debbie; step nephews, Josh Morris and wife, Mandy, and their daughter, Avery, and Dustin Morris and wife, Amy, and their sons, Shane, Nathan and Trevor; other family members, Scott and Kareigh Keister; as well as dear friends, Phil and Cie Motelet, Jeff Beal, Al and Renee Miranda, Tom and Joanna Gaines, Bob Pyle, Tom Flynn, Mike Cashman, Pancho Mendoza, Oliver Humphrey, and Donnie and Lisa McGuire. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Patricia Egre, and second wife, Katherine Mann.
He loved being with his grandchildren; but if that wasn't possible, seeing them on Face Time was the next best thing. Attending Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers football games with dear friends was at the top of his favorite things list. When unable to attend in person, he was glued to the television with every football package available to rent. He enjoyed going to plays, movies, operas, and concerts. He also enjoyed travelling and some of the places he visited were Mexico, Fiji, Greece, the U.K., France, and Ireland. Of course, it goes without saying, he loved to try new food and eat at great restaurants. He loved inviting friends to his home for food, laughs, and stories, of which there was never a shortage.
The funeral service will be conducted with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery, at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 22, 2020.