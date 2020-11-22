Annie Elizabeth "Liz" Dudley
March 23, 1931 - November 19, 2020
In the early hours of Thursday, November 19, 2020, our beautiful mother, Annie Elizabeth "Liz" Dudley of Blue Ridge, Virginia, entered into the arms of her loving Savior in a place of never ending day at the age of 89.
Mrs. Dudley was born on March 23, 1931 in Montgomery County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Bessie Lawson Eubank and Oscar A. Eubank. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde F. Dudley. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Louise Price, Josie Eubank, and Freda VanNess; along with her brothers, Nevitt A., Claude W., Roy E., John W., Robert L., Edward H., and Carl O. Eubank.
Surviving to cherish her memory and love are two children, Shirley E. Fainter of Roanoke, and Danny C. Fainter of Blue Ridge; sister, Peggy J. Dunbar of Troutville; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
As a young woman she chose to leave the work force to stay at home and raise her children. After they were grown, she joined her husband, Clyde, as a professional house painter.
One of her greatest joys was spending time reading and studying the Bible. She also taught herself to play the guitar and enjoyed singing gospel songs.
Special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice for their care and support.
Rest in Peace Dear Mother and be free of all the pain you so long endured.
A Time of Visitation will be held from 7 until 9 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Please wear a mask and honor social distancing. Due to COVID-19, the immediate family will not be present during visitation. However, a Public Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at High Bridge Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Natural Bridge, Virginia. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Sue Bentley of St. James Episcopal Church of Roanoke. Again, please wear a mask and honor social distancing. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 22, 2020.