Doris Riley Short
August 12, 1935 - November 19, 2020
Doris Riley Short, 85, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jimmy J. Short; her parents, Clark "Dock" and Alma Crossland Riley; her grandson, Travis Farren; and her brother, Harold Riley.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her children, James Short (Bonnie Wood Short), Ron Short, Mike Short (Rachel Short), and Steve Short; grandchildren, Kelly Short, Jamie S. Duncan, Katie S. Fitzgerald, Alexander Short, Jamie Farren, Stephanie S. Bryant, and Ryan Short. Doris adored her great-grandchildren; her last email stated, "I will be glad when I can see my little people again." Also surviving are her brother, Clark Riley; and sister-in-law, Dotty Riley (Harold's wife).
Doris was born on August 12, 1935 in Sebastian County, Arkansas. She graduated from Charleston Public Schools in Charleston, Arkansas, and attended Arkansas Tech University, Virginia Western and Cleveland State. She retired as Business Manager of Mullinax Lincoln Mercury of Cleveland, Tennessee.
Doris loved gardening, reading, researching ancestry, and talking to friends and loved ones. She loved participating in all the activities at Our Lady of the Valley.
The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff of Our Lady of the Valley, Dr. Robert Keeley, and to the nurses of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital 8 South.
A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 22, 2020.