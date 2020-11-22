Eria JournietteJuly 8, 1924 - November 20, 2020Eria Aljean Redd Journiette was a loving caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and special friend. She peacefully departed this world on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the age of 96.Jean, as she was affectionately called by most, was born on July 8, 1924 in Amsterdam, Va. to Frank Preston Redd and Maggie Mills. After graduating in 1944 from Central Academy School in Fincastle, Va., she met and married Joseph Journiette Sr. Jean and Joseph celebrated 54 blessed years together and their marriage bore four children, Joseph (Kathy) Journiette Jr., Eugene Preston (Sylvia) Journiette , Kathryn Ann (Paul) Johnson and Ronald Edward (Trina) Journiette, who is deceased. In addition to being proud parents, their marriage also included nine grandchildren, eleven great-great-grandchildren, and three great-great-great-grandchildren. Jean was the last survivor of five brothers and one sister. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and two sisters-in-law.The family expresses their deepest appreciation and thanks for the tremendous care and loving friendships bestowed by the individuals at Friendship Health & Rehab. There are just too many to name individually, all staff members were extremely professional, devoted and provided the utmost care to Jean each day.To honor Jean's request, there will be no formal services. A special remembrance celebration will be planned for the near future.