David Lee Conner
David Lee Conner

November 19, 2020

David Lee Conner, 46, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

He was a longtime member at Oak Grove Church of the Brethren and was General Manager at Blue Ridge Net Publishing.

David was predeceased by his father, Dennis Conner.

Surviving are his loving wife, Pamela Conner; a son, Tyler Chumbley; a daughter, Julie Chumbley; his mother, Betty Conner McCoy and her husband, Joe; a brother, Eddie Conner; nieces and nephews, Rodger Conner, Amanda Conner, Devin Taylor, Alex Hearn, Bailey Hearn, Lita Hearn, and Hannah Hearn; a number of cousins; three brothers-in-law and their spouses; and a special friend, Wes Pritt and his wife, Tameka.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
There is no words I can say to ease any of your pain, but, I can say that I love you and any time, for anything I am here. I am praying for you all. Love Steven
Steven Pendergrass
November 22, 2020
Such a wonderful godly man. He will be dearly missed Love and prayers to all his family and friends
Ashley Secrest
November 22, 2020