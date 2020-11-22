Jean Cochran
April 13, 1928 - November 19, 2020
Jean Bowe Cochran, 92, of Roanoke, passed peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Those left to cherish Jean's wonderful memories are her daughter, Bonnie Cobb; son, Glenn Bowe and his wife, Anne; grandchildren, John Cobb and his wife, Kara and Yancey Cobb; great grandson, Brandon Cobb; brother, Richard Combs and his wife, Kate; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, many cousins and friends.
A private family inurnment will take place in Sherwood Memorial Gardens at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.valleyfuneralserviceva.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 22, 2020.