Edward Lynn Woods
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Edward Lynn Woods

August 28, 1934 - November 20, 2020

Edward Lynn Woods, 86, of Rocky Mount, departed from this life on Friday, November 20, 2020 at home. He was born August 28, 1934 to the late Joseph Clarence and Ruby Conner Woods.

A beloved husband and father, Mr. Woods was a retired Salesman for Krispy Kreme and Archway Cookies and was a faithful member of Faith Fellowship (Wirtz) for the last 20 years, previously an active member of New Life Christian Ministries (Roanoke). He loved Jesus and his wife with all of his heart.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Betty Jean Pillow Woods; brother, Clarence Woods; and two infant brothers, Douglas and Joe Jr. Woods.

Mr. Woods is survived by his devoted sons, Daniel (Gwen) Woods of Eden, N.C. and Anthony (Becky) Woods of Wirtz; nine grandchildren, Jim Woods, Timothy Tucker, Carrie (Adan) Zelaya, Anneke Woods, Caitlin (James) Vaughan, Danny Woods, Cara Woods, Asher Woods, and Corrin Woods; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Martinsville Health and Rehab and Sovah Health – Martinsville for the love and care shown during this time.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Rt. 220 Chapel) with Dr. Daniel Woods and the Rev. Asher Levi Woods officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 9 a.m.

Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151. www.connerbowman.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Conner Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory
62 Virginia Market Place Dr., Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Nov
24
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Conner Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory
62 Virginia Market Place Dr., Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Funeral services provided by:
Conner Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Our sympathies to your family Ed & Betty were such sweet people. Their example of God´s love is what is greatly remembered. We attended church together years ago & later they shopped our store Buy The Season. Both were always a joy to see & be around! We take comfort they are reunited together in heaven! Please know your family is in our prayers! George, Connie Bronson Ray & Tammy Bronson-Baughman
Tammy Bronson Baughman
November 23, 2020
It was a pleasure to know Mr. Woods. I only knew him for a short period of time but felt like I had known him forever. We shared laughs, tears and prayers. Mr. Woods touched my life and will live in my heart. The family is in my prayers. Fly high my friend you are now with your beautiful wife.
crystal neal
November 23, 2020
So sorry to hear about Ed. He& Betty were the best neighbors years ago. My sympathies to the family.
Aimee Poff
November 22, 2020