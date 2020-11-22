Our sympathies to your family Ed & Betty were such sweet people. Their example of God´s love is what is greatly remembered. We attended church together years ago & later they shopped our store Buy The Season. Both were always a joy to see & be around! We take comfort they are reunited together in heaven! Please know your family is in our prayers! George, Connie Bronson Ray & Tammy Bronson-Baughman

Tammy Bronson Baughman November 23, 2020