Edward Lynn Woods
August 28, 1934 - November 20, 2020
Edward Lynn Woods, 86, of Rocky Mount, departed from this life on Friday, November 20, 2020 at home. He was born August 28, 1934 to the late Joseph Clarence and Ruby Conner Woods.
A beloved husband and father, Mr. Woods was a retired Salesman for Krispy Kreme and Archway Cookies and was a faithful member of Faith Fellowship (Wirtz) for the last 20 years, previously an active member of New Life Christian Ministries (Roanoke). He loved Jesus and his wife with all of his heart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Betty Jean Pillow Woods; brother, Clarence Woods; and two infant brothers, Douglas and Joe Jr. Woods.
Mr. Woods is survived by his devoted sons, Daniel (Gwen) Woods of Eden, N.C. and Anthony (Becky) Woods of Wirtz; nine grandchildren, Jim Woods, Timothy Tucker, Carrie (Adan) Zelaya, Anneke Woods, Caitlin (James) Vaughan, Danny Woods, Cara Woods, Asher Woods, and Corrin Woods; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Martinsville Health and Rehab and Sovah Health – Martinsville for the love and care shown during this time.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Rt. 220 Chapel) with Dr. Daniel Woods and the Rev. Asher Levi Woods officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 9 a.m.
Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151. www.connerbowman.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 22, 2020.