James Ronald "Ronnie" Stanley
November 20, 2020
James Ronald Stanley, 72, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20,2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Nellie P. Stanley; parents, James and Theresa Mildred Thomas; and brother, Eddie Stanley.
Ronnie worked for Branch Highways for over 40 years. He enjoyed doing excavating and mowing as a hobby. He lived his life to the fullest every day and nothing ever got in his way. Ronnie was a good father, grandfather, and friend to all that knew him.
Surviving are his daughters, Rhonda Jackson and husband, Eric, and Lisa Welch and husband, Bobby; son, James Alan Stanley; grandchildren, Hannah, Jacob, Adrianna, Sarrieann, Zackary, Maryanne, Bentley and Taylor (Tyler); sisters-in-law, Shirley Montgomery and Betty Poff; and numerous nieces, nephews, and good friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 23, 2020.