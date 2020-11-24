Gladys Carter Stump
September 3, 1925 - November 21, 2020
Gladys Carter Stump, 95, of Roanoke, Virginia, went peacefully to her Heavenly home on Saturday afternoon, November 21, 2020.
She was a faithful member of Peters Creek Church of the Brethren since 1959, where she taught Sunday School for many years. Gladys volunteered her time to Camp Bethel and loved camping there as well as Myrtle Beach.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mattie Carter; five brothers and sisters and their spouses; as well as a special grandson, Wes Epperly.
Gladys is survived by her loving husband of 76 years, who treated her like a queen, Carl E. Stump, they were inseparable until now. She is also survived by her children, Doris Epperly and her husband, Leon, and Carol Wendland and her husband, Chuck; grandchildren, Darren (Rebecca) Epperly, Teresa Epperly, and Erik (Macie) Wendland; great-grandchildren, Eden and Noah Wendland, Austin Epperly, Joseph Bayne, and Tim and Jessica Clark. In addition, she is survived by sister and brother-in-law, Hilda and Daley Reece; special nieces, Debra Leftwich and Lois Swords; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Viva S. Bowles, Martha S. Brizendine, Ruth Stump, Howard and Rachel Stump, Guy and Darlene Stump, Joice S. and Sam Holt; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank caregivers, Gloria Welch and Margaret Bateman, for their incomparable love and support in making it possible for Mom to receive her needed level of care in her home and we will be forever grateful. The family would also like to thank Gentle Shepherd Hospice team, Pam, Heather, Annaleigh and Donna, for adding joy, comfort and sunshine to Mom's day.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park with Pastor John Thompson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gentle Shepherd Hospice, 6045 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019 or to Peters Creek Church of the Brethren, 5333 Cove Road, NW, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
