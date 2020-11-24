Rebecca Tingler
February 20, 1945 - November 21, 2020
Rebecca Poling Tingler, 75, passed away on Saturday evening November 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John W. and Virginia Akers Poling; brother, John W. Poling Jr.; and nephew, Paul S. Poling.
Born in Detroit, Michigan on February 20, 1945, she moved to the Roanoke area at the age of two. She was a graduate of Bluefield College and Georgetown University (Ky.). She was an elementary music teacher in Botetourt County schools. Becky was a choir director and youth minister at several churches in the Roanoke Valley.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jerry W. Tingler; her son, David A. Tingler (Margot); grandchildren, Gavin and Claire Tingler; sister-in-law, Sue Poling; nephew, John W. Poling III; brother-in law, Jimmy Tingler (Nancy); sister-in-law, Roena Tingler Littleton; dear friends, Marisol Scott, Sebastian Betancourt, and Wayne and Pat McGuire.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Sherwood Memorial Park led by Billy Marshall.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com
Simpson Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 24, 2020.