David Kohl DohertyFebruary 18, 1931 - November 22, 2020David Kohl Doherty, son of David and Jennie Kohl Doherty, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Warm Hearth Village, Blacksburg, Virginia.David was born on February 18, 1931, in Buffalo, N.Y. He taught in the Buffalo School System, concluding his career as the Principal of P.S. 81. David was a veteran, having served in the United States Army.Music was David's gift. He was a church organist most of his life. He was also talented with the violin and viola, and played for many years in the Amherst and the Orchard Park symphony orchestras.David married Lois J. Moll on July 4, 1973, who survives him. They were married for 47 years.Because of COVID restrictions, services will be held privately. Memorial gifts are welcomed for Healing Strides of Virginia, 672 Naff Rd, Boones Mill, VA 24065. Because of the therapeutic riding, David was able to keep walking and moving far longer than expected.Blacksburg Presbyterian Church would also be a choice for memorial gifts. Blacksburg Presbyterian Church, 701 Church St, Blacksburg, VA 24060. No flowers please. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.