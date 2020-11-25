Dr. Howard M. Hamilton Jr.



October 13, 1931 - November 23, 2020



Dr. Howard M. Hamilton Jr. passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, to join his daughter, Emilie; parents, Howard and Edna Hamilton; and sister, Norma in heaven.



Howard, known to most as "Bud" proudly served his country as a pilot in the Air Force in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He also proudly served his community as an Optometrist in Roanoke and Buchanan before retiring to Buchanan and then to Castle Rock, Colo.



He is survived by his wife, Jeannine; son, Howard; daughters, Elizabeth and Martha; and three grandchildren.



Condolences may be sent to Jeannine Hamilton c/o Bonaventure, 1855 Low Blvd #102, Castle Rock, CO 80109.



A memorial service will be held at a later date in Buchanan, Va.



Olinger Andrews Caldwell Gibson Chapel



407 Jerry St, Castle Rock, CO 80104



Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 25, 2020.