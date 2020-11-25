Menu
Larry P. France

September 27, 1947 - November 23, 2020

Larry P. France, 73, of Roanoke walked through the gates of Heaven on Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born in Roanoke and was the son of the late Joseph Henry France Sr. and the late Lelia Feazell.

Larry was a 1967 graduate of Northside High School, and that same year was the 1st Virginia State Wrestling Champion in the 180 pound class and led Northside to the State Championship. He was inducted into the Roanoke Valley Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2010. He was also active in football and track. Larry went on to serve in the United States Air Force and later worked as a truck driver.

He will be missed and remembered by his daughter, Kaile Weaver (Ben); sons, Joseph S. France (Lisa) and Jonathan S. France (Kimberly); grandchildren, Lauren, Morgan, Jonathan II, Kristenna, Nikolaus, Brogan, Laikyn; godson, Kemper Foster; brother, Joseph H. France Jr. (Jo); sister, Brenda Peyton; sister-in-law, Patty France; numerous nieces and nephews; neighbors, Beth and Bob Droppleman; former mother-in-law, Bonnie Linkenhoker, as well as the mother of his daughter and the love of his life, Jo Ann Foster and her husband, Scott.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Lloyd France and sisters, Barbara Looney and Alma Louise Fransico.

A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date due to current restrictions.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the Roanoke Valley Wrestling Association C/O Joyce Edmonson, 2409 Portland Ave., Roanoke, VA 24017.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com

Simpson Funeral Home is serving the family.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
