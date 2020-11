Freddie B.



Olinger



10/4/1937 - 5/2/2019



Happy Thanksgiving, my Freddie B.



I am thankful for you and our life together. I love and miss you so very much.



Your wife and "Honey", Gail



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 26, 2020.