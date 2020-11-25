Julian Dale Hart
October 14, 1933 - November 22, 2020
Julian Dale Hart, 87, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 22, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Marion, Virginia on October 14, 1933.
Julian was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin R. Hart and Jessie Norris Bridges, and two older brothers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Shelby Fisher Hart; three sons, Wendell D. Hart, Steven W. Hart, and Stacy E. Hart; grandchildren, Adam D. Hart, Joshua T. Hart, Jacob Hart, Mathew E. Hart, and Brittany Hart; and great-grandchildren, Amy Hart, Obadiah Hart, and Elijah Hart.
Julian attended Bob Jones University, became a Sergeant in the United States Marines serving in active combat in Korea, and later graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute with a degree in Dairy Science.
He was a contract salesman traveling the Northwest and Southeast United States for more than 40 years. After raising three sons in Montana, he returned to Virginia in 1989 to eventually retire and devote full-time to his love of gardening.
We cannot express enough our thanks and deep appreciation for the loving care, support, and compassion of Good Samaritan Hospice who helped care for dad in the past four months. God Bless You All.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday. Private family graveside service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, SW, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 25, 2020.