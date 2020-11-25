Mason Repass Hardin
May 7, 1940 - November 22, 2020
Mason Repass Hardin, age 80, of Galax, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born in Wytheville on May 7, 1940 to the late Melvin Repass and Dorothy May Grubb Hardin.
Mason was a retired Senior Chief – Electrician Mate in the United States Navy, and retired from Nautilus. He was an automotive enthusiast who enjoyed attending and showing his self-restored 1961 Ford Starliner and 1972 Chevrolet C-10 pickup at local car shows and cruise ins. He was a proud member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Independence, Va.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Watson Hardin of Galax; two daughters and sons-in-law, Tracey and Steven Crigger of Rural Retreat, Krystal and Clint Austin of Dublin; three grandchildren, Joshua Dylan Crigger, Gabe Crigger and Oliva Crigger; three stepsons, Jeffery Akers of Charlotte, N.C.; Chris Akers of West Jefferson, N.C.; Ken Akers of Kansas City, Kan.; sister, Jolene Kitts of Wytheville; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Luther and Sue Hardin of Wytheville, James and Joan Hardin of Wytheville; and several nieces and nephews.
Do to Covid-19, a private family only graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Southwest Virginia Veteran's Cemetery in Dublin with Pastor Darrin Brannock officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St Jude's or the Men's Fellowship Group at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Independence. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
The Hardin family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 25, 2020.