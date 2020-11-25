Menu
Submit an Obituary
Clarence Allen Mills
1930 - 2020
February 3, 1930
November 23, 2020
Clarence Allen Mills, 90, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home in Fairlawn. He was a United States Army veteran having served during the Korean War and a member of Va. May Lodge #38. Clarence was retired after 43 years from Radford Army Ammunitions Plant where he was a mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Virgie Mills; brother, Nelson Mills; sisters, Helen Pritchett and Carolyn Mills.

Survivors include his sons, Gary Mills (Susan), Gregory Mills, Mark Mills (Cassey); daughter, Cynthia Mills Bain (Ronnie); special granddaughters, Carolyn and Monica Mills; mother of his children, Deloris Q. Mills; brother, Jessee Mills; sisters, Kathleen Viers, Marjorie Keister, and Barbara Dudley; special friend, Greta Boyles; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family would like to give special thanks to Medi Hospice for their loving kindness and care.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bobby Lorton officiating. Interment will follow in Rockford Cemetery in Fairlawn.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rockford UMC, 6867 Viscoe Road, Fairlawn, VA 24141.

The Mills family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
Nov
28
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 WEST MAIN ST, Radford, VA 24141
Nov
29
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 WEST MAIN ST, Radford, VA 24141
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
Dear Greta and family
I'm so sorry for the loss of your special friend. Praying for peace for all.
Marcia Tyler
Friend
November 24, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the entire family, hoping for great memories in your time of grief.
Jason Greene
Friend
November 24, 2020
Cynthia and Gary, I am so sorry. Prayers for the whole family.
Nancy Hearn
Friend
November 24, 2020
So going to miss him, Love to the family. The one the only uncle Brudge!!
Julie Mills
Family
November 24, 2020
Greg, so sorry for the loss of your father. I'm praying for peace and comfort for you and your family.
Lynn Arnold
November 24, 2020