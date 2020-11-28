Carolyn Alice Poff
Carolyn Alice Poff, 76, of Copper Hill, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
She enjoyed traveling with friends to antique car shows, eating breakfast with her morning crew at Hardee's. She adored watching her grandkids play in the mud and eating ice cream. She also had a laugh you could hear for miles.
She is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Teresa Carol; mother, Zella Compton; and father, Joe Weddle.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Winston Poff; sons, Ricky Poff (Nila), and Mark Poff; granddaughter, Ladonna Yearout-Patton; grandsons, Stephen and Mason Poff; great-grandsons, Able, Forest, River, and Draper Yearout-Patton; great-granddaughters, Layowin "Grace" Patton, Mila and Ruby Poff; along with close friend, Renee Turner.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Gardner Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 10 until 11 a.m and followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Restvale Cemetery. If you choose to come to the services, please wear a face mask inside of the facilities due to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be made at www.gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
or on Facebook @ gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. Arrangements by Gardner Funeral Home.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 28, 2020.