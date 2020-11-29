Menu
Martha Cooper Clark
1941 - 2020
1941
2020
Martha Cooper Clark

August 5, 1941 - November 9, 2020

Martha C. Clark, affectionately known as "Nana" to grandchildren, age 79, of Moneta, Va., passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 after a brief illness. Martha was born on August 5, 1941 in Shelbyville, Tenn. to parents Albert Lee Cooper, MD and Corrie Nethery Cooper, RN. She had one sibling, Mack Cooper (wife, Carol). She married William E. Clark, MD on June 24, 1962. Bill passed away in 2006. Martha married Gary Martz on August 13, 2020. Martha and Bill had three children, Cathy Hankey (husband, Paul), Will Clark, Susan Seaton (husband, Rick); 11 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Martha is remembered as a vibrant Christian woman who loved and LIVED life and was deeply committed to spouse, family, friends and community. She was an avid golfer, TN Vol fan, loved reading and photography, the outdoors, boating and socializing. A fuller depiction of her life can be found at obituaries.virginiacremate.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to girlsgolf.org, lakechristianministries.org or agapecenter.org.

Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond

7542 West Broad Street, Richmond VA, 23294
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
