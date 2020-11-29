Martha Cooper Clark
August 5, 1941 - November 9, 2020
Martha C. Clark, affectionately known as "Nana" to grandchildren, age 79, of Moneta, Va., passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 after a brief illness. Martha was born on August 5, 1941 in Shelbyville, Tenn. to parents Albert Lee Cooper, MD and Corrie Nethery Cooper, RN. She had one sibling, Mack Cooper (wife, Carol). She married William E. Clark, MD on June 24, 1962. Bill passed away in 2006. Martha married Gary Martz on August 13, 2020. Martha and Bill had three children, Cathy Hankey (husband, Paul), Will Clark, Susan Seaton (husband, Rick); 11 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Martha is remembered as a vibrant Christian woman who loved and LIVED life and was deeply committed to spouse, family, friends and community. She was an avid golfer, TN Vol fan, loved reading and photography, the outdoors, boating and socializing. A fuller depiction of her life can be found at obituaries.virginiacremate.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to girlsgolf.org
, lakechristianministries.org
or agapecenter.org
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 29, 2020.