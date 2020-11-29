Anna Gray Crotty Branyon
November 22, 2020
Anna Gray Crotty Branyon, 94, of Princeton, West Virginia, and Roanoke, Virginia, died on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Eulalia Crotty; her husband, Henry Earl Branyon; and her brother, Eugene Crotty.
Surviving are her brother, Robert, and her children, Beth Hetherington and Ann Sowers.
The Memorial Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Rosalind Hills Baptist Church. To offer condolences, go to www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 29, 2020.