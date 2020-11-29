Norma Fuller Snead
September 18, 1927 - November 24, 2020
Norma Fuller Snead, 93, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
She was born in Roanoke, a daughter of the late Foster G. Fuller and Maude H. Fuller. She was a 1945 graduate of Andrew Lewis High School and spent most of her life in Covington with her husband Paul where they attended Christ United Methodist Church. She was a member of Salem First United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul C. Snead, and a brother, Earl F. Fuller.
She is survived by one son, Paul Stephen Snead and wife, Linda Hylton Snead, of Salem; two grandchildren, Ellie Snead of Hardy, and Patrick Snead and wife, Jamie, of Salem; three precious great-granddaughters, Aubrey, Emelyn and Hattie; sister-in-law, Ann Fuller, and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to the staff at the Joseph C. Thomas Center, as well as those at Richfield Nursing and Recovery Center who cared for her in her final days.
In keeping with Mrs. Sneads wishes, cremation has taken place and burial will be private.
The family suggests that memorial tributes be sent to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Rd. SW, Roanoke, VA 24018, or the First United Methodist Church 125 W. Main St., Salem, VA 24153. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
.
John M. Oakey & Son
305 ROANOKE BLVD., SALEM VA 24153
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 29, 2020.