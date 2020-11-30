Kyle



Gravely



Happy First Birthday In Heaven - Marvin Kyle Gravely, 11/30/1954 - 04/19/2020.



When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure. Kyle, as we celebrate your first birthday in heaven, know you are always in our hearts, inspiring and encouraging us by your example. Although we miss you so very much and tears of sadness still fall, we treasure the wonderful memories of you!



Love always, Mom, Donna, Corey, Collin, Issac, Cody and Rae, your extended family and friends.



Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 30, 2020.