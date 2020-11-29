Carolyn Neighbors Gibson
October 13, 1943 - November 27, 2020
Carolyn Neighbors Gibson, 77, of Wirtz, Virginia, beloved wife of Robert P. "Bobby" Simmons, went Home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020.
She was born in Roanoke, Virginia, daughter of the late Roy and Nettie Grishaw Neighbors. Also preceding her in death was an infant child, Greg Gibson, and her first husband, David Curtis "Chappy" Gibson.
Carolyn retired from The Vinton Weaving Mill as Director of Human Resources after 50 years of service. She knew everyone there and considered them family.
Carolyn had a green thumb, and her vegetable and flower gardens were immaculate and beautiful, as well as her lawn. No one else was allowed to mow it. She enjoyed fishing in her pond with Bobby and usually caught the bigger fish. Carolyn enjoyed cooking, especially for others. She attended Hales Ford Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, Carolyn is survived by her brother, Roy Neighbors (Delours); her loving niece, Pam Neighbors; stepson, Todd Simmons (Glenda); grandson, Cameron Simmons (Tara); and great-grandchildren, Dawson and Kamryn Simmons. She is also survived by numerous friends and family members.
The Graveside Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery. Pastors Melvin Harris and Keith Floyd will officiate. Please be mindful of the current mask and social distancing mandates.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the American Cancer Society
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 29, 2020.