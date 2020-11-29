Alfred Herbert BennettNovember 27, 2020Alfred Herbert Bennett, 77, of Riner, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020.Herb gained his heavenly wings and now joins his parents, Dallas Ford Sr. and Lilly Dale Alfred Bennett, and sisters, Joy Kanode and Ruby Agee.Herb was born in Austinville, Virginia. As a minister's son, the family moved frequently across Southwest Virginia before eventually settling in Christiansburg. He graduated from Christiansburg High School in 1961, where he discovered a passion for baseball. He joined the United States Army Reserves and earned the rank of Staff Sergeant before being honorably discharged in 1971. He worked for VDOT, the Virginia Department of Transportation, Homer Cox Ford, and Marks and Associates before partnering with his cousin, Dale Byer to establish the survey company Byer, Bennett, and Associates. He was a member of Harbor of Hope Church, where he sang in the choir. He had an affinity for dogs including his beloved Labradors Bear and Jake and Border Collie Oakley.He is survived by his wife, Julia Young Bennett; sons, Eric Z. Bennett and wife, Peggy, and John H. King and wife, Mindy; and grandchildren, Darian Bennett, Alex Adams, Emily Graham, and Tyler Harrison.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to Harbor of Hope Church, P.O. Box 6264, Christiansburg, Virginia 24068.