Terrance Daniel Murphy
May 19, 1953 - November 25, 2020
Terrance Daniel "Murph" Murphy, 67, of Salem, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was born in Helena, Montana, but spent his life in Salem, Va. There he met his wife, Kathy, and had three children, Laura, Erin "Peanut," and Ryan.
He is survived by all four as well as his son-in-law, Michael Lautenschlager; grandchildren, August West, Henry Lautenschlager, and Margaret Lautenschlager; sister, Julie Murphy; brother, Dennis Murphy and Kathy; mother-in-law, Margaret Miller; sisters-in-law, Cindy Miller and Candy Smith; brother-in-law, Joe Miller and Boo; multiple nieces and nephews; and dog, Wilson. He was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Lemon Murphy.
He graduated from Andrew Lewis High School in 1971 and with a B.S. from Old Dominion University in 1976. He spent over twenty years working in pharmaceutical sales and hospice care. He served on the City of Salem's Planning Commission for 17 years, was an active member of the Penguin Club for over 40 years, and volunteered with Salem's Parks and Recreation Sandlot Program, where he coached softball and football. Murph was an avid sports fan, especially following Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, the Dallas Cowboys, and, most importantly, Salem Football. Salem was heaven on earth to Murph, and he did his best to make sure it was a great place for the rest of us.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life is being planned for May 2021. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Penguin Club Christmas Basket program, P.O. Box 375, Salem, VA 24153. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 29, 2020.