Bobby Ray Wheeler
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Bobby Ray Wheeler

November 22, 1935 - November 27, 2020

Bobby Ray Wheeler, 85, of Roanoke and formerly of Vinton, Virginia, entered the gates of Heaven to be with his Savior, Jesus, on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife and love of his life, Jean Wheeler; loving children, Jeff Wheeler (Renee) and Shannon Wheeler (Jenny); four grandchildren, Brittany Flemion (Nic), Macie Wheeler, and Brooke and Emma Wheeler; three sisters, Verlie Hall, June Sublett, and Shelene Divers (Kenneth); and brother, Darrell Wheeler (Lynn).

Graveside Services with Military Honors will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Jordantown Memorial Gardens in Vinton. The family requests to wear masks and follow COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.


Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Jordantown Memorial Gardens
, Vinton, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
The beautiful music emanating from the Roanoke Valley for so many years has lost a bit of its essence with Bobby's passing. The Heavenly Host of Angels now rings a bit more harmoniously now that Bobby has joined the band. I grieve with all who knew Bobby, an irreplaceable talent on Earth.
Jack Zell
November 29, 2020