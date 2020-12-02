Verna Theresa Jones Hasselmann
October 5, 1930 - November 23, 2020
"When you look into your mother's eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth." Mitch Albom
Verna Theresa Jones Hasselmann passed away at The Oaks of Richfield in Salem, Virginia, on Monday, November 23, 2020. She had recently celebrated her 90th birthday.
She was born on October 5, 1930, in Asheville, N.C., to Theodore and Ruth Jones. Verna was raised in Durham, N.C. before moving to Roanoke in her senior year. Verna was a graduate of Jefferson High School and attended National Business College.
Soon after graduation, Verna met John "Johnny" Hasselmann, an undergraduate at Virginia Tech who had served in World War II, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. They married on December 17, 1949 and settled in Roanoke, where they raised their family and stayed throughout their lives.
Verna is survived by her seven children, Gail Ward, Pam West (Austin), Beth Hasselmann, and Christine Yates (Morgan), all of Roanoke, Joan LaPrad of Columbia, S.C., Jane Anderson (Bryan) of Midlothian, Va., and John Hasselmann (Keith Stemple) of Washington, D.C. Additionally, she is survived by seven grandchildren, Katie LaPrad Strobel (Derek), Ben LaPrad (Ashley), Beth Anne Gaziano (Matt), Katherine Schneider (Michael), Will Anderson, and Emily and Caroline Yates; four great-grandchildren, Teague, Chloe, and Sy Strobel, and Kate Gaziano; and very special nieces, nephews, and friends.
Verna was preceded in death by her husband, parents, five siblings, and her son-in-law, Steve Ward.
The family would like to extend gratitude to the wonderful caregivers of The Oaks and Good Samaritan Hospice for their endless support, kindness, and compassion during Verna's residency at The Oaks.
A Funeral Mass in celebration of Verna's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church, 2505 Electric Road, Roanoke. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Verna's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of Central and Western Virginia and Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 2, 2020.