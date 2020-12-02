Walter Burton Trollinger
Walter Burton Trollinger passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on November 25, 2020.
Walt was born on October 27, 1939, in Washington D.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ashton and Ida Trollinger, and his brother, David.
Walt is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara; brothers, Cecil (Lorna), Larry and wife, Margo, and Robert and wife, Gail; sons, David, John and wife, Becky, and Steven and wife, Connie; seven grandchildren, Matthew and fiancée, Alexandria, Marc, Paul, Ashlyn, Carissa, John, and Sophie; a special niece, Lisa Miller; and nephew Gene Miller and wife, Kathy.
Walt grew up in Washington D.C. and signed a baseball contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates out of Oxon Hill School in 1957. In 1960, after his baseball career, he went to work as a mail clerk for Southern Railway. While working full-time, he completed his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees at night from George Washington University. After Southern Railway merged with Norfolk and Western in 1982, he moved his family to Roanoke, Va., and subsequently to corporate headquarters in Norfolk, Va., in 1989. He worked for 39 years with the railroad, retiring as Vice President of Distribution and Automotive Services.
Walt was an avid baseball coach to his three sons. He loved golf and was a huge fan of the Washington Redskins, Washington Capitals, Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles, and Maryland Terrapins. One of his favorite hobbies was to travel. He was fortunate, along with his wife, to visit all seven continents and always made it a priority to travel with family once a year. Nothing made him happier than being with his family, either on trips or family gatherings.
Walt was a kind, caring, and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle and was greatly cherished by many. He will be dearly missed. He was a man of faith and may he Rest In Peace in his new home and body with our Lord and Savior.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
or a charity of your choice
A celebration of Walt's life will be held at a later date.
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 2, 2020.