Timothy Louis



Cummings



3/25/1966 – 11/30/2018



It's been 2 years since I last saw you, held your hand, and said I love you. I think of you every day and the life we built together. While the hurt is less, my heart still aches. I love and miss you.



Love, Lori



Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 30, 2020.