Janet Price



Atkinson



It has been one year since you left this world for your eternal home in Heaven. Today you would have celebrated your 63rd wedding anniversary. You were the most faithful, kind, loving, selfless Wife, Mom and Grandmother "Honey". We are forever grateful for everything you taught us and did for us. Our memories live on forever. We love and miss you so very much.



Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 30, 2020.