Patricia Sale Harrison
February 14, 1962 - November 27, 2020
Patricia Sale Harrison, mother, grandmother, wife, and friend, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the age of 58 after years of battling complications of Parkinson's disease. She was surrounded by family.
Pat's life work was with children. Following the birth of her sons, Patricia started a career in childcare. The kids she kept became part of her family by extension, and were a source of pride throughout her life. Pat later transitioned into school bus driving and eventually became Director of Transportation for Radford City Schools. Pat cared deeply for every child in her care, and worked tirelessly in service of the children of Radford. She loved every second.
If you knew Pat, you were a friend. Pat always had another seat at her table, and was never happier than when she was surrounded by all her boys and anyone they chose to love.
Pat is survived by her loving husband, Randy; her sons, Stuart and Daniel; her daughters-in-law, Jessica and Amanda; her grandson, Ellis; her brother and sisters, nieces, nephew, countless loving friends, and generations of children for whom she was a relentless advocate.
In an effort to keep family and loved ones healthy, a celebration of life will be held when it is safer to gather. The family asks that you offer support at this time by contributing photos, memories, and comments to an online memorial at mykeeper.com/profile/PatHarrison
. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Michael J Fox Foundation
or the Parkinson's Foundation in Pat's memory.
The Harrison family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 1, 2020.