Myrtle Sweeney SmithAugust 26, 1921 - November 29, 2020Myrtle Sweeney Smith, age 99, of Christiansburg, died on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Heritage Hall.She was born in Wide Mouth, W.Va. on August 26, 1921 to the late John and Catherine Underwood Sweeney. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herman Smith; daughter, Mamie Carol Smith; brothers, Edward and Junior Sweeney; sisters, Bessie Barton and Della Hollins; daughter-in-law, Nancy Smith; son-in-law, Gil Wurzburger.She is survived by her daughter, Judy Wurzburger; son, Ronnie Smith; grandchildren, Denise Williams and husband, Terry, Jeffrey Blankenship, Ashley Wurzburger; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Brian, Levi; brother and sister-in-law, Vernon and Shirley Sweeney.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Shake Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Christiansburg. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.