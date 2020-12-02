Richard Arthur "Dick" Keeney
August 24, 1932 - November 28, 2020
Richard Arthur "Dick" Keeney of Salem, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
He was born on August 24, 1932, in Akron, Ohio, to Charles Arthur Keeney and Helen Elizabeth Keeney, and he was also raised by Mabel Keeney after his mother's death. Richard grew up in Northern Ohio with his family. He attended John Carroll University, graduated, and entered military service as an Artillery Officer, and later attended Case Western Reserve Law School.
Richard was predeceased by his loving wife of 48 years, Bridget Eva Keeney, who died in 2007. He married Jan Ruby in 2009, recently celebrating their 11th Anniversary.
Richard is survived by his wife, Janet Ruby Keeney; his son, the Rev. Msgr. Timothy Keeney; his daughter, Kathleen Madden and her husband, Kevin Madden; his daughter, Bridget Waterman and her husband, Michael Waterman; his son William Keeney; and from Janet's side, her daughter, Sharon Provenzano and her husband, Arthur Provenzano; his son, William Ruby and Valerie Casler; her daughter, Paula Ruby and her husband, William Gerrol; and her son, Scott Ruby and his wife, Miles Ruby. He is also survived by 30 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and his siblings, David Keeney with wife, Margaret, Kathleen Debranski and husband, Ron, and Mary Alice Zittle.
He loved family and the laughter of loved ones around him. He cherished his friends, who filled his life with memories. Dick was an active member of Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church.
We will celebrate Richard Keeney's life with a Funeral Mass at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church. Entombment with Military Honors will follow in the Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Charities. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
.
