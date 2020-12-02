Judith Ann Clayton



December 2, 1946 - May 28, 2020



Judith Ann Clayton was born on December 2, 1946, and passed peacefully at home on Thursday, May 28, 2020.



While she was raised in Tazewell County, Judy made her home in Roanoke for many years.



Judy was the daughter of Clayton Compton and Hazel Ball Compton who are deceased. She had a special aunt and uncle, Arbutus and Calvin Compton (deceased) and she spent many of her holidays at their Roanoke home.



Judy truly loved Roanoke and she devoted many hours to traveling its streets and visiting its stores. She was especially fond of Roanoke's Christmas decorations. Judy was an avid walker and she frequently walked to the Mill Mountain Zoo, which was one of her favorite places. Judy loved all animals and she shared her home with several special four legged friends over the course of her lifetime, and most recently a beautiful sleek black cat, named Love.



Judy had a multitude of friends from various walks of life. She was active in the Republican Party and held various positions in the Roanoke City Republican Women's Club including President. She was a regular volunteer at the polls and she helped with a variety of other civic causes. Judy was an active member at St. Mark's Lutheran Church and she greatly enjoyed contributing to the work of the Church.



Judy never met a stranger. She was a special friend to many and she will be greatly missed.



Donations in Judy memory may be made to the Mill Mountain Zoo, P.O. Box 8159, Roanoke, VA 24014.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 2, 2020.