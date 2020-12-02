Joseph Frank Majerczyk Jr.November 12, 1951 - November 26, 2020Joseph Frank Majerczyk Jr., 69, left this earth going to his heavenly home on November 26, 2020.Joe was born on November 12, 1951, in the coal mining community of Gary, W.Va., and moved to Roanoke in 1964. He graduated from Roanoke Catholic High School and was last employed at Vishay Vitramon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Julia Majerczyk; sister, Lillian M. Kume; and brothers-in-law, Andy Kume and Philip Ferguson.Joe is survived by the love of his life, Karen Majerczyk; daughter, Julia Jernigan and husband, Rob; his beloved grandson, Carson Jernigan; grand dog, Daisy; sisters, Jo Ann M. Saunders and husband, Garry and Julie M. Ferguson; nieces and nephews, Lisa Turner, Andy John Kume, Garry Lee Saunders, Kevin Saunders, Philip Ferguson and his special friend, Robert Altice.A private graveside service will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park at a later date.