Rev. Robert "Bob" Delano Porter
November 3, 1936 - November 30, 2020
The Reverend Robert "Bob" Delano Porter of Roanoke, Virginia, was called to his Heavenly home by his Lord on Monday, November 30, 2020.
He was born on November 3, 1936, in Oldhams, Virginia. Bob has been reunited in Heaven with his parents, Thomas J. and Madeline F. Porter.
After a successful career in the insurance business, Bob was called by God into the Gospel Ministry in June of 1970. He was known as the street preacher and reached hundreds of people with the Gospel of Jesus Christ on the streets of Alexandria and Roanoke, Virginia. For several years, his television and radio ministry "The Soulwinner" reached folks in multiple states. Bob served as interim pastor for numerous churches during his 43 years of ministry before retiring in 2013. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Babs. He is also survived by his children, Douglas (Lynn), Debbie Boehling (Tom), Bobby Jr. and Briggit Harris. Bob was blessed with five grandchildren, Brook Riordan (Brian), Dustin Porter (Jaimie), Ashley Harris, Megan Gosnell (Andrew), and Thomas Boehling. He also leaves behind six great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to a charity of your choice
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 2, 2020.