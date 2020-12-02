Bob Porter was a giant man of God in our hearts and lives. His and Babs ministry and love touched and nourished us in our youth and beyond. We are thankful to God for his commitment to share the good news of Jesus Christ. May his rewards be great, and his crowns many. God bless Babs and family. You are in our prayers. Scott & Sherri Gabrielson, Myrtle Beach Jesus is Lord!

