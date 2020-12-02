Hazel Edwards Jones
December 11, 1928 - November 30, 2020
Hazel Edwards Jones, our mama, was called to heaven today to join the love of her life and late husband, Elmer M. Jones.
Those who knew Hazel will remember her as a very hardworking, honest woman with a beautiful smile, quick wit, and rare sense of humor. She retired at the young age of 75 and then became a faithful volunteer at Snyder's Nursing Home. She was also a long-time member of Bethel Baptist Church.
Born on December 11, 1928, in Woodlawn, Va., she was one of 8 children, and always remained a country girl at heart. Mama was committed to her family. She was simple, quiet, and strong. She was a wiz at math and the world's best penny pincher. She graduated from Radford College. She loved her children deeply, enjoyed reading, gardening, and apples!
Mama loved poems. She clipped many of her favorites and tucked them away in special places, including the following entitled "I Saw The Lord Again Today" by Pastor Willard Thomas.
I saw the Lord again today,
as I travel on this pilgrim way.
I saw Him early at dawn's first light,
in a dew sprinkled rose and a bird in flight.
I saw Him again when the sun was high,
in the endless reaches of a clear blue sky.
I saw Him in the children at play,
as they ran and frolicked in laughter gay.
I met a saint with tear filled eyes,
and there was the Lord standing by.
I saw Him again in the twilight dim,
standing in the shadows, I knew it was Him.
And as I went to sleep, I had no fear,
I felt His presence, I knew He was near.
Left to cherish her memory are son, Robert B Jones; daughter, Anita J. Hassell; sister and brother-in-law, the Reverend Lloyd and Edna Frazier of Cleveland, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Janice Edwards of Newport News, Va.; and several nieces and nephews living across the country who were loved dearly.
A special "thank you" to Dr. Vashist Nobbee and his staff for their many years of love and care.
A period of visitation will be held from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable contribution to either Bethel Baptist Church in Salem or the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com
.
Goodbyes are not forever,
Goodbyes are not the end.
They simply mean I'll miss you
Until we meet again.
(Author Unknown)
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 2, 2020.