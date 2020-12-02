Menu
Hilda Cecil White
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
January 13, 1925 - November 30, 2020

Hilda Cecil White, 95, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Friendship Health & Rehab South, in Roanoke. Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

John M. Oakey & Son

305 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, VA 24153
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sherwood Memorial Park
, Salem, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
