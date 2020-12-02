Hilda Cecil White
January 13, 1925 - November 30, 2020
Hilda Cecil White, 95, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Friendship Health & Rehab South, in Roanoke. Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the charity of your choice
.
John M. Oakey & Son
305 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, VA 24153
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 2, 2020.