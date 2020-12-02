Allen K. Thomas Jr



Allen K. Thomas Jr., 78, of Greenville, husband of Elva Bass Thomas, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Born in Roanoke, Va., Allen was the oldest son of the late Allen K. and Kathleen Burt Thomas.



In addition to his wife, Allen is survived by his son, David Thomas and his wife, Karla, of Fountain Inn; a grandson, Seth VanWaes and his wife, Nicole; two great-granddaughters, Lorelai and Caroline VanWaees; his brother, Joe Thomas and his wife, Lynn, Alpharetta, Ga.; two special cousins, David Thomas and Yolanda McQueen; and a brother and sister of the heart, Barry and Nancy Brown.



In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by his brother, William Thomas.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, 205 Duck Pond Drive, Blacksburg, VA 24061.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 2, 2020.