I am sorry for your loss. Mothers are special and it is difficult to lose them no matter what age you are. I am sorry that I will not be able to be with your family as you celebrate Alta´s life tomorrow. I hope that we will be able to have the Stephens´ cousins reunion this Fall and we can all celebrate your mother and Aunt Marion together. Please know that we will keep your family in our hearts and prayers. Love, Debbie and Rusty

Debra Stephens December 2, 2020