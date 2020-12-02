Menu
Alta Skiles Stephens
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
Alta Skiles Stephens

Alta Skiles Stephens, 97, of Eggleston Rd., Pearisburg, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 30, 2020, in The Willows at Warm Hearth in Blacksburg, Va.

Mrs. Stephens was born on April 17, 1923, in Lancaster County, Pa., a daughter of the late Amos Paul Skiles and Elsie McGinnis Skiles. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Bailey Stephens; one sister, Marian E. Myer; and one brother, Clair Andrew Skiles.

Mrs. Stephens was a member of the Green Valley United Methodist Church in Eggleston for 74 years and served as pianist for the church until she was 95. She was an avid walker and enjoyed exercising at the Giles Wellness Center until she moved to Warm Hearth in 2018. After raising her children, she worked as a teacher's aide for the Giles County School System. Her special treat for her grandchildren was a jar full of her homemade chocolate chip cookies.

She is survived by four sons, Glenn H. Stephens (Georgie) of Wilmington, N.C., Gary G. Stephens (Abbie) of Staffordsville, Mark A. Stephens (Angela) of Pearisburg, and Keith A. Stephens (Michelle) of Staffordsville; two daughters, Donna S. Collins of Pulaski, and Lois E. Stephens of Blacksburg, 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and six great great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 2pm at the Givens Funeral Chapel in Pearisburg, Va., with the Rev. Kim Goddard officiating. Burial will follow at the Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg, Va. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. We will be observing COVID-19 precautions, please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Online condolences can be sent to the family at givensfuneralhome.com.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Givens Funeral Home
110 South Woodrum Street, Pearisburg, VA 24134-1738
Dec
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Givens Funeral Home
110 South Woodrum Street, Pearisburg, VA 24134-1738
I am sorry for your loss. Mothers are special and it is difficult to lose them no matter what age you are. I am sorry that I will not be able to be with your family as you celebrate Alta´s life tomorrow. I hope that we will be able to have the Stephens´ cousins reunion this Fall and we can all celebrate your mother and Aunt Marion together. Please know that we will keep your family in our hearts and prayers. Love, Debbie and Rusty
Debra Stephens
December 2, 2020
Anne Warren
December 2, 2020