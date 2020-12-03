Menu
James Matthew "J.M." McNabb
1962 - 2020
James Matthew "J.M." McNabb

Sept. 20, 1962 - November 30, 2020

James Matthew "J.M." McNabb, age 58, of Salem, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 30, 2020.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday December 8, 2020, at St. Andrew's Diocesan Cemetery, 3601 Salem Turnpike, Roanoke, with the Rev. Fr. Stephen McNally officiating. The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020. For those with COVID-19 and social distancing concerns, the visitation will be livestreamed at www.rader-funeralhome.com/tributes/James-McNabb.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

Rader Funeral Home

630 Roanoke Road

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Rader Funeral Home,
630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, Virginia
Dec
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Rader Funeral Home,
630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, Virginia
Dec
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
St. Andrew's Diocesan Cemetery,
3601 Salem Turnpike, Roanoke, Virginia
