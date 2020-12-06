Doris P. Lewis
June 18, 1934 - November 28, 2020
Doris P. Lewis, 86, widow of Gilliam M. Lewis, passed away on Saturday, November, 28, 2020. She was one of eight children born in Buchanan County, Virginia, to the late Orbin C. Payne and DeMarcy Horn Payne. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald Payne and Harold Payne.
Doris was a remarkable woman with an incredible sense of humor. She was a member of Greene Memorial United Methodist Church where she was very active in her Sunday school class, and sang in the choir for many years. While teaching with Roanoke City schools and raising a family, Doris earned a Master's degree from Radford University where she had previously earned her undergraduate degree in 1956.
After her retirement, and following their shared spirit of adventure that had led them to places such as Spain, spontaneous trips to the beach, and many other destinations, she and Gilliam moved to Alaska for a year where she continued teaching. They returned to Roanoke to be close to their grandchildren whom she loved more than anything. In 1988 Doris was an interpreter with the National Parks Service at Mabry Mill. Always up for a new experience, during one of their visits with their son Gil in Florida, Doris and Gilliam took part in a mullet festival. The highlight of the festival was the mullet throwing contest. While she did not win, Doris especially enjoyed throwing the fish. In 2005 Doris and Gilliam moved in to the Brandon Oaks Community, where she became an active member of the Brandon Bells. Brandon Oaks provided Doris with an opportunity to make many friends and continue her love of travel. In 2006, Gilliam and Doris took their grandchildren to Niagara Falls, stopping at Falling Waters and even going in to Buffalo to get authentic Buffalo wings. Doris eventually moved to the Memory Care Unit where she especially enjoyed the music program offered in conjunction with the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra.
Doris will be missed and remembered by her children, Gil Lewis of North Ft. Myers, Fla., and Marguerite DeRosa (Ron) of Tega Cay, S.C.; grandchildren, Ryan DeRosa and his fiancée, Lindsey Mann, and Tyler DeRosa (Brittney); siblings, June Millard, Jerry Ann Hall (Archie), Etta Sue Boris, Wanda Norris, and Larry Payne (Gayle); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a very heartfelt thank you to Gill and Doris' long-time caregiver, Angela Hicks, for the love that was shown to them through the years. You are as close as family to us.
Due to current regulations, private services will be held at a later date.
