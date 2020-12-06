Rebecca S. Gilbert
December 1, 2020
Rebecca S. Gilbert, 80, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Matthew Gilbert; son, Charles Gilbert (Ruthanne) and their children, Jesse, Isaac and Ryan; son, Anthony Gilbert (Kim); sister, Sue Economy (James); and a host of nieces, nephews, and special cousins.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association in Rebecca's name. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 6, 2020.