Beveline Noel
August 28, 2020 - December 1, 2020
Beveline Martin Noel, 94, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, after a long illness. She was born on August 28, 1926, to Harry and Mary Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Winston "Wink" Martin.
Bev was affectionately called "Doodie" mostly by her grandson. She would greet him as "Well, Howdy Doodie." That is how she came to be known as his "Granny Doodie".
In her younger years she loved camping, ceramics and western square dancing. She worked for a time at S. H. Heironimus and K-Mart. She and her husband were almost charter members of Hollins Road Baptist Church. But the stork had other plans and their son Donnie was born. Bev loved children and worked for many years in the church nursery.
Surviving are her husband of 73 ½ years, Marion G. Noel; sons, Donald (Donnie) Noel and Tony (Barbara) Noel and family; sisters, Audrey Ferguson and daughter, Debbie Akers; Betty Oyler and daughters, Alice Keagle and Sharon Lancaster, Dianne (J.C.) Johnson and their children, Chris, Kenny, Wes, and Ava Johnson; sister-in-law, Harriet Martin and her daughter, Pam Powell; grandchildren, Danny (Tina) Noel, Lorri Floyd, Todd Farris, and Shane Farris; a number of great-grandchildren who she dearly loved; and a very special caregiver, Shannon Turner. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to either the Building Fund or Food Pantry c/o Hollins Road Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be conducted 12 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road by Pastor Mark Washington. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time. For those who prefer, you may attend the service via live stream by visiting www.simpsonfuneral.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 3, 2020.