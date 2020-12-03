Shirley Ann McDaniel Wheeler
April 25, 1937 - November 30, 2020
Shirley Ann McDaniel Wheeler, 83, of Montvale, Virginia, returned to her Heavenly home on Monday, November 30, 2020, after a courageous battle. She was surrounded by her loved ones as she went peacefully to be with the Lord.
Shirley was born to the late William Harrison and Nannie Mae McDaniel, a Reverend and homemaker respectively, in Bedford, Virginia on April 25, 1937. Growing up in a Christian home would plant the seed of her lifelong devotion to God and the church. She was a servant for the Lord, attending church multiple times per week. She sang in church with her late husband, Lewis, as he played the guitar. These traditions were undoubtedly passed down to their children, who continue to honor their memory. Shirley was a seamstress at Linclare Manufacturing for many years, where she eventually retired.
Shirley was blessed with a large and loving family. She married her best friend, Lewis Cleveland Wheeler Sr., on December 31, 1954, in Bedford, Virginia. Alongside her husband, she raised six wonderful children, teaching them patience, humility, discipline, and kindness — all qualities she was well-known for during her earthly existence. Shirley had a servant's heart, only speaking kind words of other people. She was always a phone call away — providing a listening ear and a prayer when it was needed. Everyone who knew her believed that her prayers could reach Heaven. Her calming voice and wisdom will be dearly missed by all.
Shirley is survived by her siblings, Naomi Markham, Ruth Lacks, Betty (Kenneth) Gross, Sonny (Daphne) McDaniel, Billy (Marie) McDaniel, Lynwood (Brenda) McDaniel, Doris (Tommy) Franklin, Jean (Jimmy) Marshall, and Larry (Tina) McDaniel; her sister-in-law, Mary McDaniel; her children, Gary (Mary) Wheeler, Pam (Clyde) Conner, Mark (Cindy) Wheeler, and Rebecca (Arthur) Price; her grandchildren, Chris Wheeler, Brandon Wheeler, Derrick Wheeler, Anthony (Sarah) Wheeler, Vanessa Carter, Charlcy Conner, and Joey Foley; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Cleveland Wheeler Sr.; her children, Lewis Cleveland Wheeler Jr., (Beth) and Jennifer Sue Mills (Randy); her parents, William Harrison and Nannie Mae McDaniel; and brother, James Harrison McDaniel.
We would like to extend a special thanks to Shirley's caregivers and Good Samaritan Hospice for their wonderful care.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Oakey's East Chapel. Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church, followed by the burial at Montvale Baptist Church Cemetery.
If you would like to send flowers, please send them to Oakey's East Chapel, 5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24019. Shirley especially loved roses. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 3, 2020.