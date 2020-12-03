Arnold "Arnie" Gordon YoungArnold "Arnie" Gordon Young, age 76, of Blacksburg, Va., passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was born in Radford, Va., on October 19, 1944, to the late Zella Lee Young Wade.He is survived by his brothers, Sherman Lee Young and Richard Andrew Wade; sisters, Blanch Virginia Johnson, Jo Ann Young Price, and Marie Hardy and husband, Walter; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Thank you to Commonwealth Assisted Living Memory Care Unit and special thank you to Intrepid Hospice for their professional care.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.