Faye Elizabeth Darnell
Faye Elizabeth Darnell, 94, formerly of Pearisburg, Va., departed this life on Sunday, November 29, 2020, to be with her Heavenly Father in the care of Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Born on August 18, 2020, in Kerns, Va., she was a daughter of the late Hubert and Icey Snider Lucas.
Faye was a lover of life. She enjoyed her time of being a homemaker and loving mother to all of her nieces and nephews. Earlier in life, she practiced her faith at Faith Temple and Goldbond Gospel Tabernacle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Noah Davidson, and Fount Darnell; five brothers, and three sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are her stepchildren and their families, her beloved step grandchildren, her step great-grandchildren; two devoted nieces, Charlotte Wagner of Pearisburg, Va., and Patricia Via of Roanoke, and many more nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life held in her memory at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg, Va. Faye, enjoyed giving in her life, so the family requests in lieu of flowers, make memorials to St. Jude's Children Hospital or a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 3, 2020.