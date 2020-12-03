Corretta Alice Sanderson
October 6, 1932 - November 30, 2020
Corretta Bolling Sanderson, 88, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was preceded by her husband, George W. Sanderson; mother, Rosaline C. Burnett; father and stepmother, George and Annie Lee Bolling.
Corretta was a member of Northview United Methodist Church. In years past she served on the City of Roanoke's Mayor's Committee for the Handicapped.
Surviving are her sister, Nancy B. (Rodney) Hudson; stepdaughters, Vicki S. Lee, and Winifred S. Ford; five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, numerous great great-grandchildren; niece Gloria W. Scott; and nephews, Phillip (Robin) West, and John (Stephanie) West and their children.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the building fund, c/o Northview United Methodist Church, 521 Ridgecrest Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, by Pastor Doug Sasser. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Friends may attend the service via livestream by visiting www.simpsonfuneral.com
and clicking on the YouTube link. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 366-0707.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 3, 2020.